BRHD: Nearly 1 in 4 children ages 5-11 have received first COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 4,600 children between the ages of 5-11 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Blue Ridge Health District. That accounts for around 24% of everyone in that age group, according to the BRHD.
The health district has also held nine school-focused clinics and has vaccinated 565 students at those events.
It has two more coming up this weekend, by appointment only.
- Saturday, November 20: Baker-Butler Elementary School (2740 Proffit Road Charlottesville VA 22911)
- Sunday, November 21: Henley Middle School (5880 Rockfish Gap Turnpike Crozet VA 22932)
