BRHD: Nearly 1 in 4 children ages 5-11 have received first COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 4,600 children between the ages of 5-11 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Blue Ridge Health District. That accounts for around 24% of everyone in that age group, according to the BRHD.

The health district has also held nine school-focused clinics and has vaccinated 565 students at those events.

It has two more coming up this weekend, by appointment only.

