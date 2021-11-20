Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-20
BRHD: Nearly 1 in 4 children ages 5-11 have received first COVID-19 vaccine

Blue Ridge Health District staff assist at a vaccine clinic at Charlottesville's Jackson-Via...
Blue Ridge Health District staff assist at a vaccine clinic at Charlottesville's Jackson-Via Elementary School(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 4,600 children between the ages of 5-11 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Blue Ridge Health District. That accounts for around 24% of everyone in that age group, according to the BRHD.

The health district has also held nine school-focused clinics and has vaccinated 565 students at those events.

It has two more coming up this weekend, by appointment only.

