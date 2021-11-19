With two games remaining, goals still within reach for UVA football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the Virginia football team began practice in the fall, their goals could be found written all over the practice facility.

Take back the Cup.

Take back the Coastal.

Take over the ACC.

With two games left in the regular season, all of those goals are still attainable.

Over the past three weeks, the Cavaliers have squared off against nationally ranked teams BYU and Notre Dame, with a bye week sandwiched in the middle.

The quirk in the schedule means Virginia will be facing an ACC opponent for the first time since October 23rd this weekend.

“I would love to say it’s a completely different approach,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall, “and there’s now this brand new, I touched the team with a wand, and now we move into some other realm, and go through, whatever that thing is in the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Go through the Wardrobe, and there’s some other sphere that we’re into. We played two really meaningful games, and we wanted to win them both, and in the meantime, we learned a lot about our team.”

Sophomore receiver Dontayvion Wicks says, “It just showed us where we are right now. Getting back to Pitt is going to be an exciting game.”

UVA controls its own destiny.

If they beat Pitt this week and Virginia Tech next week, the Wahoos will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Wicks says. “We have the Coastal in our hands. It’s on us to go out and take that one Saturday. So it’s exciting for all of us, knowing that we can get back to the ACC Championship, and even win it this year. It’s up for grabs.”

Mendenhall adds, “I don’t think there’s a chance for two games to be more meaningful for a season, and to our team, than these two, with the implications, which is a Coastal Championship and a state championship, and anything that would come after the results of these two. I think our team acknowledges that and understands it.”

