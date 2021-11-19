Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Stafford Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Stafford County.

VSP says the crash happened near the 136 mile-marker of Interstate 95 around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 17. A 2015 Kia Sorento was heading north on I-95 when it struck a man that was in the travel lanes.

The pedestrian, 83-year-old Yvan Jubinville of Quebec, died at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.

The driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old Stafford woman, was uninjured in the crash.

VSP says the circumstances of why Jubinville was on the interstate is part of its investigation.

