Virginia court picks experts to draw maps for redistricting

The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.(Parker Michels-Boyce/ For The Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has selected two outside experts from a pool of nominees put forward by lawmakers to help it complete its task of drawing new legislative districts to conform with the 2020 census.

The court said Friday it had unanimously appointed Sean Trende and Bernard Grofman to serve as special masters for redistricting. The two will have 30 days to come up with a single set of maps for the state House and Senate, and Virginia’s U.S. House districts.

The court will then review those maps.

he redistricting process is before the court after a newly created bipartisan commission failed to sign off on a single map.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

