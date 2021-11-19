UVA’s Cav Man surprises kids as they receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kids lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccines at the UVA Children’s Hospital on Thursday got a big surprise.

University of Virginia’s Cav Man showed up to cheer on the kids and encourage them to get their shot.

The ‘Hoos mascot was asked if he’s getting his vaccine, but he pointed to his arm and flexed -- he’s already got his.

UVA Health will be hosting more vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 years old throughout November.

Monday, Nov. 8: 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment at any of these times, you can call 434-297-4829, or through the UVA MyChart website if you have an account. More information on the clinics can be found here.

