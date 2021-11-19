Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-19
UVA women’s soccer defeats Milwaukee 2-0 in NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

Diana Ordonez scored her 17th and 18th goal of the season.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordoñez scored two goals, and the Virginia women’s soccer team defeated Milwaukee 2-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

Ordoñez got the ‘Hoos on the board with a header off a cross from Samar Guidry in the 26th minute.

She added her 18th goal of the season in the 83rd minute, as Alexa Spaanstra drove along the endline and centered a pass for Ordoñez.

“For us, it was about getting to the endline, and can we make the right decisions about finding space where we cross the ball,” says head coach Steve Swanson. “Diana, like she often does, found a way to get on the end of things.”

“I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” says Ordoñez. “The service on each of those goals is world class. They put it right where it needs to be, and I just have to finish.”

Spaanstra adds, “Wins don’t come easily in the NCAA Tournament, so we’re just fortunate any time we get to play, especially on our field. It’s super-exciting. There was a good crowd tonight, and although we didn’t score as many goals as we wanted to, keeping a clean sheet was super-beneficial moving forward.”

Virginia will host BYU in the 3rd round on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium, after the Cougars defeated Alabama 4-1 in their match-up.

UVA is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in the last 17 years.

