Supply chain shortages reach ACPS cafeterias

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Supply chain issues are having a wide-ranging impact across the country, including in Albemarle County schools.

Some cafeteria options like pizza or peanut butter and jelly have been difficult to stock in recent months.

“School nutrition programs are experiencing disruptions nationwide due to the supply chain and really Albemarle County is no different,” Christina Pitsenberger from the school health advisory board said. “Despite great effort by our vendors, we are experiencing supply shortages and delayed deliveries.”

COVID-19 led to staffing issues, making it hard for food to travel from the warehouse line to the lunch line.

Brownsville Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Kim Eubanks is no stranger to getting creative with limited options.

“When we run out of the peanut butter and jelly - which has been a major outage - I switched to a yogurt combo, and kids ask for that every day now,” Eubanks said.

A recent order of cereal, milk, and spoons arrived a week after it was supposed to. This pattern results in reduced variety of menu choices compared to how much was available prior to COVID-19.

Pitsenberger says even though they can not fix the issue, they can work around it by asking other schools in the district for help.

“We just come together as a team, all the managers, we search for items we need, we go to the other schools to pull together a menu for the week,” Eubanks said.

