November CHILLS Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - November Chills making a quick return! A fast moving cold front bringing some scattered showers will clear the region tonight. Only light rain amounts expected, but colder with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight. Clouds should depart overnight, allowing for viewing during the predawn hours of the Full November Moon and partial lunar eclipse.

Much cooler Friday with a 20 plus drop in temperatures compared with the 70s of Thursday afternoon. Breezy west to northwest winds during the day. A cold start Saturday morning with widespread 20s. Cool and dry conditions this weekend. More clouds arrive Sunday. Later Sunday night into Monday morning, next chance of rain, with the next cold front. Chilly early next week. Currently a week away, Thanksgiving Day is trending dry with highs in the seasonable mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Early showers end. Gradual clearing, breezy, colder. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s to 50. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers at night. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Morning showers. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s.

