Fluvanna County reviewing redistricting options

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Redistricting is a hot topic in Fluvanna County right now.

The Board of Supervisors is looking over many different plans. One would keep the county with five districts, another map suggests six districts and there’s also a possibility to move to seven districts.

Tony O’Brien, a Fluvanna County supervisor, fears an even number of supervisors could create problems in the county.

“I think that five is a very workable number from that standpoint,” he said. “Six creates a possibility for gridlock and tension in the county. It’s not the worst thing in the world if we go to seven, but we, I think, have been a very effective board and we’ve got a lot of good things going on in Fluvanna. I want to see that continue to happen.”

If you would like to weigh in on the decision, there will be public comment at the December 1, Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors meeting.

