Redistrict advisory committee recommends moving more than 200 students to Crozet Elementary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes may be on the way for hundreds of students at Albemarle County’s Brownsville Elementary School. To ease overcrowding issues, an advisory committee recommends sending them to Crozet Elementary.

The Crozet/Brownsville Redistrict Advisory Committee is now recommending redrawing district lines, moving 219 students. Crozet Elementary is currently under construction, which will add capacity for about 340 more students.

Based on results from a survey sent out in October, 70% of respondents noted that redistricting would be the best possible option to address the issue, and the committee is unanimously supporting the change.

In December, ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas will make his recommendation on the change to the school board.

“They looked to see what the impact of moving the students would, be not in terms of 2021/22 and 2022/23 numbers, but looked to see prepandemic, to see what percentage of the building’s capacity would be used as the school grew,” Haas said Friday.

The new redistricting boundaries, if they are approved, will go into effect next school year.

