Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Redistrict advisory committee recommends moving more than 200 students to Crozet Elementary

Brownsville Elementary
Brownsville Elementary
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes may be on the way for hundreds of students at Albemarle County’s Brownsville Elementary School. To ease overcrowding issues, an advisory committee recommends sending them to Crozet Elementary.

The Crozet/Brownsville Redistrict Advisory Committee is now recommending redrawing district lines, moving 219 students. Crozet Elementary is currently under construction, which will add capacity for about 340 more students.

Based on results from a survey sent out in October, 70% of respondents noted that redistricting would be the best possible option to address the issue, and the committee is unanimously supporting the change.

In December, ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas will make his recommendation on the change to the school board.

“They looked to see what the impact of moving the students would, be not in terms of 2021/22 and 2022/23 numbers, but looked to see prepandemic, to see what percentage of the building’s capacity would be used as the school grew,” Haas said Friday.

The new redistricting boundaries, if they are approved, will go into effect next school year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

Cold weather clothing is helping those in need stay warm in Charlottesville
Cold weather clothing distributed to hundreds in need
(FILE)
Supply chain shortages reach ACPS cafeterias
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Virginia court picks experts to draw maps for redistricting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Stafford Co.