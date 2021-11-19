Colder Friday Night with Less Sun Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blustery northwest wind behind a Cold Front has ushered in colder temperatures today and for the weekend ahead. It’s 20 to 30 degrees degrees colder than it was on Thursday afternoon!

The wind will be near calm overnight. A clear sky, near calm wind and very dry air will allow for all areas to drop into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase this weekend ahead of another Cold Front. It will be dry and chilly for both Saturday and Sunday. The next front arrives Sunday night into early Monday. Some rain showers with it. Drying, clearing and chilling Monday. Along with a gusty northwest winds into Tuesday.

Travel weather looks fine next Wednesday. Not as cold for Thanksgiving. The next rain maker may arrive for the following weekend.

Friday afternoon: Brisk sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Friday night: Moonlit sky and cold with areas of frost. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the chilly upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A passing shower risk overnight Sunday into early Monday. Not much rain expected. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Clearing and blustery. Temperatures stuck in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Brisk winds and chilly. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.