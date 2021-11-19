Cold weather clothing distributed to hundreds in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over 300 people swung by the Ting pavilion on Friday, Nov. 19, to take from over 1,200 winter items.

The impact goes way beyond keeping people warm in the cold months ahead.

“If anyone would not take advantage of this opportunity it’s because they either deaf dumb and blind or just stupid,” Courtney Hester said.

Courtney Hester and Denise Jackson are just two of the hundreds of people on the receiving end of winter clothing.

“I don’t have to worry about when we have to leave at 6:30 in the morning,” Hester said. “I don’t have to worry about freezing, I don’t have to worry about my hand freezing you know my ears freezing and stuff because I have pretty much everything I need.”

Do Good Cville partnered with many area businesses to collect winter apparel. Those items are now in the hands of those who need them the most.

“There shouldn’t be a separation like the homeless community, at risk community,” Do Good Cville founder Kerry Rock said. “It’s the Charlottesville community. So it’s a neighbor taking care of a neighbor.”

Kerry Rock’s goal was to collect more items than his nonprofit was able to last year. That goal was easily accomplished.

“Our hope is one day this won’t be needed,” he said. “While this is needed, we’ll be here for you.”

“I don’t have to worry about it,” Jackson said. “I got my coat, my gloves, I don’t have to worry about freezing or nothing.”

While all the items were up for grabs, whatever is left will still find it’s way to a new home.

“Anything that’s leftover is going to be donated to the Belmont Clothing club and the Salvation Army,” Rock said.

