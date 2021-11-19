Burley Middle School hosts food drive for BRAFB

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Burley Middle School are shooting hoops for a good cause. Non-perishable food items are used as admission to basketball games student athletes are hosting until December.

“Some people can’t afford certain things. I feel like it’s easier for them to get it from us when they can’t get it anywhere else,” student Damiyah Washington said.

Coach Harold Boyd organized the month-long drive.

“This is a yearly activity for our students. What I try to do is get my athletes and other students to give back to the community,” the basketball coach said.

If you want to donate to the drive, you can drop off any non-perishable items to the Burley Middle School office before December 17.

All donations will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

