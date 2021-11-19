Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Back to reality

Sunny, breezy and colder
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A strong cold front has tracked to our east. A northwesterly wind will drop twenty-five degrees compared to yesterday. The coldest air will settle in tonight, with many areas in the low to mid 20s. Remember to keep the pets indoors. A fair amount of sunshine is expected this weekend. Meanwhile, another cold front will bring late showers to the area Sunday night. Conditions clear, and begin to warm as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & colder, High: around 50

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19
(FILE)
VDH: 951,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,469 deaths

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
November CHILLS Return
nbc29 weather at noon
Mild today, colder tomorrow