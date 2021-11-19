Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A strong cold front has tracked to our east. A northwesterly wind will drop twenty-five degrees compared to yesterday. The coldest air will settle in tonight, with many areas in the low to mid 20s. Remember to keep the pets indoors. A fair amount of sunshine is expected this weekend. Meanwhile, another cold front will bring late showers to the area Sunday night. Conditions clear, and begin to warm as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & colder, High: around 50

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

