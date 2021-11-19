Animal control confirms bear in Louisa County after it kills three pigs, sheep

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a bear is in the Bumpass area after it killed three pigs and a sheep. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has been made aware.

The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.

If a bear is in your yard, here’s a list of things to do:

From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans to scare the bear

When the bear leaves, remove attractants such as garbage, pet food, or bird feeders

Ask neighbors to remove attractants

Follow guidelines on the link below

Report it to the Wildlife Conflict Helpline (855.571.9003)

Residents are encouraged to protect their livestock. Click here to see what you can use as bear deterrents.

