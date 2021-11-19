Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-19
Animal control confirms bear in Louisa County after it kills three pigs, sheep

The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River...
The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.(Cheryl Senter (custom credit) | AP / Cheryl Senter)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a bear is in the Bumpass area after it killed three pigs and a sheep. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has been made aware.

The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.

If a bear is in your yard, here’s a list of things to do:

  • From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans to scare the bear
  • When the bear leaves, remove attractants such as garbage, pet food, or bird feeders
  • Ask neighbors to remove attractants
  • Follow guidelines on the link below
  • Report it to the Wildlife Conflict Helpline (855.571.9003)

Residents are encouraged to protect their livestock. Click here to see what you can use as bear deterrents.

