Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department said that it has obtained warrants for eight students following a fight at a Virginia high school.

On Nov. 16, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were called to James Monroe High School for a fight involving several students.

Police said none of the students involved needed medical treatment.

Investigators identified eight students involved, and have obtained warrants for four adult students and four under-age students.

Police said the warrants will be served over the next few days.

