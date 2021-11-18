Warm and Breezy Thursday. Evening Showers. Sharply Colder Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more warm day ahead for Thursday, before November Chills make a quick return by Friday into the weekend. Warm and breezy Thursday with sun and clouds, high temperatures in the low 70s. Near and after sunset, an approaching cold front will bring showers and increased wind. General rain amounts of a tenth to a quarter inch expected. If clouds depart early enough during the predawn hours, a partial lunar eclipse of the November Full Moon can be observed.

Behind this front, much cooler with a 20 plus drop in high temperatures for Friday and still breezy. A cold start Saturday morning with widespread 20s. Cool and dry conditions this weekend. Another front to bring showers by early next week, with another push of chilly air by Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm and breezy. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday evening and night - showers. Lows in the 30s by dawn.

Friday: Colder and blustery under a partly sunny sky. Highs mid to upper 40s to 50. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s.

