VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning on Island Ford Rd. near Burner Well Drilling Inc.

A passenger car and a pickup truck were involved. One driver is deceased. VSP is working on notifying next of kin. The driver was flown to UVA to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

The pickup was reportedly on fire at one point, but there was no damage to the surrounding areas or property.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.