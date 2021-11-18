VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Nelson County Monday, November 15.

VSP says it was called out to the intersection of Craigtown Road and Dowdy Lane shortly before 8 a.m. A 2008 Ford F450 was going north on Craigtown Rd. when it tried to make a left turn onto Dowdy Ln. and collided with a southbound 2004 Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Boddie R. Williams of Shipman, died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, 25-year-old Adelson O. Arriaza Morales of West Virginia was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.