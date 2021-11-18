Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Nelson County Monday, November 15.

VSP says it was called out to the intersection of Craigtown Road and Dowdy Lane shortly before 8 a.m. A 2008 Ford F450 was going north on Craigtown Rd. when it tried to make a left turn onto Dowdy Ln. and collided with a southbound 2004 Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Boddie R. Williams of Shipman, died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, 25-year-old Adelson O. Arriaza Morales of West Virginia was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19
(FILE)
VDH: 951,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,469 deaths
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

File image
VFBF: Average price of Thanksgiving meal in Virginia is $63.66
Virginia Institute of Autism (FILE)
Virginia Institute of Autism program offering job opportunities
Light display at Boar's Head Resort
Boar’s Head Resort to soon open Winter Wander
(FILE)
VDH: 951,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,469 deaths