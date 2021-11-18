Virginia women’s soccer using homefield advantage in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will be on the field at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night, as the Cavaliers host Milwaukee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wahoos are playing as a Number-One seed for the second time in the last three seasons, and that top seed has its advantages.

Senior midfielder Alexa Spaanstra says, “We’re super fortunate, how the season played out, getting a One-Seed, which is really nice. Having homefield advantage all the way up to, possibly, the semi’s. That’s very nice, having our fans, and our stadium, our field, locker room, and familiarity.”

Head coach Steve Swanson adds, “I think the team has worked hard to secure the home field, and we’re going to work very hard to keep it. The fans are a big part of that, and they’re a big part of providing an atmosphere, and a competitive environment where we can absolutely do and perform our best. That’s huge for us.”

Virginia beat High Point 6-0 in the opening round at Klöckner Stadium last Friday.

UVA is looking to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the 15th time in the last 16-years.

Milwaukee has never made it past the second round, but the Panthers enter the match with 14-consecutives wins, including an upset of No. 14 Xavier in the first round.

“The minute the tournament starts, I think anybody can beat anybody, and we’ve seen that,” says Swanson. “We’re not the type of program who is going to take anyone for granted.”

Spaanstra adds, “We’re just trying to focus on ourselves, and our style of play, and trying to implement that on the other team to make us successful.”

Virginia and Milwaukee are scheduled to face off on Thursday at seven o’clock.

