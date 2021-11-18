UVA women’s basketball falls 59-38 against UCF; Drop to 0-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped its third-straight game to start the season, as the Cavaliers fell 59-38 against Central Florida on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA had 23 turnovers in the game, including 18 in the first half.

UCF also turned the ball over 23 times, but the Knights had a 24-13 advantage in Points Off Turnovers, and they outscored the ‘Hoos 19-3 in Fast Break Points.

Head coach Tina Thompson says, “I will say, not just in this game, but in our first three games, it’s the inconsistencies that have been a problem for us, and we have to find a way to be a lot more consistent.”

“We need to work on being consistent in that, pressuring people, being aggressive, and execute,” says senior guard Amandine Toi. “I think going to California we need to be executing our schemes perfectly, so I think we’re gonna work on that.”

Virginia (0-3) is scheduled to be back in action at #20 UCLA on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.