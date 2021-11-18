Advertise With Us
Testing at UVA linked to recently-approved treatment for Parkinson’s disease

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA has approved a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that was tested at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The treatment is an incisionless form of brain surgery is Insightec’s Exablate Neuro.

UVA is one of only 37 medical centers in the country with the capacity to offer this treatment.

Prior to the approval, treatments for symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease included drugs and invasive deep-brain surgeries.

