Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy and warmer

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to warm well into the 70s, with a fair amount of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase, and showers are expected to develop by this evening. Behind the front temperatures will be significantly colder, with a gusty northwest wind. Expect sunshine this weekend, with moderating conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly, breezy & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, & colder, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19
(FILE)
VDH: 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,443 deaths
Albemarle High School football
Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Warm and Breezy Thursday. Evening Showers. Sharply Colder Friday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Looks like a winner !