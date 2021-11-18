Sunny, breezy and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to warm well into the 70s, with a fair amount of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase, and showers are expected to develop by this evening. Behind the front temperatures will be significantly colder, with a gusty northwest wind. Expect sunshine this weekend, with moderating conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly, breezy & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, & colder, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

