Reason Foundation: Virginia highway system ranks 2nd in the nation

Interstate 81
Interstate 81(Mason Adams/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s highway system ranks second in the nation in condition and cost-effectiveness, according to the annual highway report published by Reason Foundation. Last year’s report ranked the commonwealth 21st.

Reason Foundation says Virginia has the third largest state highway in the country.

It says the commonwealth is the only state in the country with no rankings worse than top 30.

Click here for the full annual highway report.

