Mild today, colder tomorrow

Tracking a cold front...
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll have partly sunny, breezy and warm conditions for the rest of the day. An approaching front will spread showers throughout the region this evening. Behind the front temperatures will plunge into the 40s and 50s. The coldest air will be here Friday night, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Near seasonal conditions will return by Sunday. Another cold front will bring more rain late Sunday into Monday. Sunshine and chilly temperatures return Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny & colder, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

