Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville wants you to name the Grand Illumination tree!

Holiday tree installation
Holiday tree installation(wvir)
By NBC29 News
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville needs help naming the star of its exciting Grand Illumination event. Crews with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation have decorated the tree with 20,000 lights and topped it with a star and now it needs a name.

If you think you have the perfect name, you have until noon Monday, November 22 to submit it.

The city will pick the top five names, then it’s up to you to vote for your favorite.

To submit a name, visit the Grand Illumination’s Facebook page.

The Grand Illumination will take place December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. NBC29 is a proud sponsor of this exciting event.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19
(FILE)
VDH: 951,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,469 deaths
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County

Latest News

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
Testing at UVA linked to recently-approved treatment for Parkinson’s disease
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co.
File image
VFBF: Average price of Thanksgiving meal in Virginia is $63.66
Virginia Institute of Autism (FILE)
Virginia Institute of Autism program offering job opportunities