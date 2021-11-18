Charlottesville wants you to name the Grand Illumination tree!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville needs help naming the star of its exciting Grand Illumination event. Crews with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation have decorated the tree with 20,000 lights and topped it with a star and now it needs a name.

If you think you have the perfect name, you have until noon Monday, November 22 to submit it.

The city will pick the top five names, then it’s up to you to vote for your favorite.

To submit a name, visit the Grand Illumination’s Facebook page.

The Grand Illumination will take place December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. NBC29 is a proud sponsor of this exciting event.

