Dairy Market receives funding to boost tourism

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot Charlottesville destination is getting several thousand dollars to bring in more tourists.

Dairy Market received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. It plans on using the money to start a new program called “Charlottesville’s Bite-Sized Adventures.”

It will focus on the Dairy Market’s new food and beverage outlets, as well as trips to different vineyards and restaurants in the area.

“With this additional $20,000, we’re able to go beyond the scope of sort of that regional market and hit people in North Carolina, hit people in Northern Virginia, and let them know all we have to offer in Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” said Katie Campbell with Retro Hospitality.

Campbell said the Dairy Market hopes this new program will help people create a trip around the food and beverages industry in Central Virginia.

