Closing arguments wrap up in Sines vs. Kessler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The trial of organizers of 2017′s Unite the Right Rally is moving towards deliberations in federal court in Charlottesville. Closing arguments in the Sines vs. Kessler civil lawsuit concluded on Thursday, Nov 18.

The plaintiff’s 2.5 hour summation consisted of a PowerPoint outlining their main arguments and exact requests for damages.

Their argument centered on a key question: “Was the violence reasonably foreseeable?” Their answer is yes.

The plaintiffs put a number to their estimated compensatory damages - $7 million to $10 million for physical injuries and $3 million to $5 million for emotional pain. This does not include punitive damages which can serve as a deterrent to this type of event happening again.

The defense split 3.5 hours evenly between themselves, each using 30 minutes to present their own arguments.

The arguments of the defense were occasionally heated. At one point Judge Norman Moon stopped defendant Richard Spencer after a comparison to Jesus. Spencer snapped back at the judge saying, “You’d see where I’m going if you don’t interrupt me.”

Other defendants centered on the argument that they were attending a lawful rally and could not have foreseen the violence that would occur.

The jury is scheduled to begin deliberations Friday, Nov 19.

