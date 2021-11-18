Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Boar’s Head Resort to soon open Winter Wander

Light display at Boar's Head Resort
Light display at Boar's Head Resort(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -If you’re looking for some holiday lights, then you’re in luck. From November 26 to January 30, you can experience a walking tour outside Boar’s Head Resort.

The Winter Wander starts with a glowing 35-foot holiday tree, and ends with a super-sized tunnel that changes colors.

“There’s going to be music playing, lights, a shopping experience, Santa, a lounge area, drinks, food trucks. You’re not going to be able to find anything like this in the area. It’s outdoors, which is very safe,” Special Events Director Kevin Thurman said.

There will be a firework display on the final night of the light show.

Tickets are on sale now.

