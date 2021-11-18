ACPD offering tips on how to avoid car theft through the holiday season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is suggesting you change your winter-time routine.

“A lot of times, especially with the colder weather, coming up, people come outside and turn their car on to get the heat going,” Detective Jordan Weethee said.

He says leaving vehicles unattended while started is an invitation for criminals.

“One of the common themes in most motor vehicle theft is people are leaving keys in their cars overnight,” the detective said. “In some of these newer model vehicles, sometimes the spare keys come in the glove box of the vehicles and people often don’t realize that.”

He suggests investing in a door bell with a camera, parking in a well-lit area, or asking a neighbor to be a second set of eyes, especially during holiday season.

Weethee says people looking to steal your vehicle or items inside of it, know holidays mean more cars left unattended for longer periods of time as people travel.

“Both Albemarle County Police Department and the Fire Rescue Department really want to share with our community prevention tips not just throughout the holiday season, but really year round,” PIO Abbey Stumpf said.

ACPD is rolling out online safety tips to help fight back.

