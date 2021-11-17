You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure is to our east, and a southerly flow will be responsible for above normal conditions today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Showers will develop Thursday night, followed by late week chills with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warmer, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

