Warmer Through the Mid-Week. November Chills Back By Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much warmer ahead as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. A ridge in the jet stream and high pressure moving offshore will allow warmer south to southwest winds to develop. Daytime highs in the 60s to around 70 Wednesday and upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday.

Dry weather continues until Thursday evening / night. A strong cold front will bring showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. Behind this front, much cooler with a 20 plus drop in high temperatures. Cool and dry conditions are currently expected this weekend. Another front looks to bring showers by early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday evening and night - scattered showers. Lows in the 30s by dawn.

Friday: Colder and blustery under a partly sunny sky. Highs mid to upper 40s to 50. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

