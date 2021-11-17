Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health’s Dr. Bill Petri honored for his work

Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Bill Petri, an infectious disease specialists at UVA Health, has received an award for his career in infectious diseases.

The Maxwell Finland Award from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases is awarded to scientists who make outstanding contributions to understanding infectious diseases and public health.

Dr. Petri has provided insight into the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years and into infectious diseases throughout his career. He will be honored in a virtual ceremony on December 13.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

