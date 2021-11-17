Advertise With Us
School bus hit by train in Rockingham County

There are several minor injuries. There were 16 children on the bus at the time.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A school bus has been hit by a train at the intersection of Rt. 340 and Island Ford Rd. in Rockingham County.

WHSV has confirmed with the superintendent that there are several minor injuries. There were 16 children on the bus at the time.

“Four students are being transported to the hospital. Those parents have been notified, and the rest of the school community will receive a message shortly. This was McGaheysville Elementary School,” said Rockingham County School Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.

Virginia State Police also confirms that several children on the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment.

Norfolk Southern, the owner of the train, has sent its investigators to the scene. They will conduct their own investigation as will State Police.

WHSV is also on the scene and working to find out more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

