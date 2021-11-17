Advertise With Us
Nominations open for the Golden Apple Awards for Teaching Excellence

Albemarle County classroom (FILE)
Albemarle County classroom (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s time to nominate your favorite teacher in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for Teaching Excellence. The awards recognize educators from preschools through 12th grade for their influence on the success of students.

One teacher will be selected from each of the 42 public and private schools and teaching programs in the area. These awards are sponsored by Better Living Building Supply & Cabinetry.

“I think everyone has a story of a teacher that has inspired them that they remember them into adulthood and this gives us a chance to recognize those exceptional teachers,” Albemarle County Public Schools Director of Human Resources Dan Redding said.

The deadline to nominate someone is January 24. Each award recipient will also receive a $500 grant, which can be used for classroom materials or to support the teacher’s professional development.

