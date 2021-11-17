New mural unveiled at Charlottesville’s Red Cross building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new mural in Charlottesville is offering an artistic way to show climate change.

On Wednesday, the Community Climate Collaborative (C3), the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia, and UVA’s Equity Center unveiled the Climate Justice mural Wednesday, November 17. You can find it on the side of the Red Cross Building on Rose Hill Drive.

The mural depicts 123 years of climate change in Charlottesville through straight lines, colored differently based on yearly temperatures. Blue lines identify cooler years, while darker red lines identify warmer years.

“It gives a real time story of what was, what is, and what can be if we can really get on board with this thing,” Program Manger Latricia Giles said.

The mural’s stripes are covered with images of those impacted by climate change: endangered plants, insects, animals, and Charlottesville’s children. Some of those children with the Boys & Girls Club helped artist James “Jae” Johnson create the image, as part of the city’s mural project.

“We hope that kids and adults and all ages can appreciate the hard work that students and the artists put into this,” Alan Goffinski with the Bridge PAI said.

It’s no coincidence that the mural is on the side of the Red Cross. Those with the Central Virginia Chapter in Charlottesville say each year, the Red Cross has to help more people across the nation impacted by stronger storms, wildfires and intense heat, things that are directly related to climate change.

“To me, it’s a symbol of hope of what we can accomplish if we take moments to realize the impacts of our history, we have to acknowledge what’s happening,” Giles said. “But we also have the opportunity to combat what is happen. And our children are the future. They are the key.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.