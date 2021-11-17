Looks like a winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind has boosted temperatures into the 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Conditions tonight will be relatively mild by November standards. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Most of the day Thursday is expected to be dry, however, showers are expected in the evening. Skies will clear Friday, and temperatures will be significantly cooler into the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & warmer, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

