Holiday farmers market returning to Charlottesville

IX Art Park
IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking to shop local for the holiday season, the IX Art Park in Charlottesville may have something in store for you and your family.

“As far as the Holiday Market goes, we don’t really end, we just kind of morph into a more of a Holiday Market,” Cecile Gorham with Market Central said.

The farmers market at IX Art Park is already transitioning for the winter shopping season. Gorham says new vendors will be making an appearance for the holidays.

“We’re going to be having a syrup vendor from Highland County that does maple, hickory, and walnut syrups. So if you’ve never had anything like that, this is the place to find it,” Gorham said.

Gorham believes it’s the diversity that keeps people coming back to the market week after week.

“We have wonderful baked goods that people can use for the holidays,” Gorham said. “We have things available that can be used as holiday gifts and or items for the holidays right now.”

The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Gorham says the market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as well.

