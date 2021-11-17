Greene Co. Library’s Giving Tree benefiting preschoolers

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Library, the Friends of the Greene County Library, and the Greene County Preschool Program are working together to share some holiday cheer through the love of reading.

“We also believe that every child should have at least one [book] or have their very own at home that they can read over and over again,” Branch Manager Ginny Reese said.

The library’s annual Giving Tree gives preschool students that opportunity.

“The program is kind of a way for our patrons to enjoy helping others,” Reese said.

Each preschooler in the program has their own handprint on a card. Visitors at the library select a hand print and sponsor a hardback book for the child.

“When the books all come in, the Friends of the Greene County Library will be wrapping them and delivering them to school, and the preschool teachers will have holiday parties in their classrooms and each child receive a book,” Reese said.

With the community support surrounding the program, the library has already accounted for all 54 preschoolers to receive a book.

“I think it sends a message to families of the children that received these books that someone is thinking about their child and hoping that they’re reading at home,” Reese said.

