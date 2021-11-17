Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Greene Co. Library’s Giving Tree benefiting preschoolers

The Greene County Library is providing books for preschoolers through its Giving Tree program
The Greene County Library is providing books for preschoolers through its Giving Tree program(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Library, the Friends of the Greene County Library, and the Greene County Preschool Program are working together to share some holiday cheer through the love of reading.

“We also believe that every child should have at least one [book] or have their very own at home that they can read over and over again,” Branch Manager Ginny Reese said.

The library’s annual Giving Tree gives preschool students that opportunity.

“The program is kind of a way for our patrons to enjoy helping others,” Reese said.

Each preschooler in the program has their own handprint on a card. Visitors at the library select a hand print and sponsor a hardback book for the child.

“When the books all come in, the Friends of the Greene County Library will be wrapping them and delivering them to school, and the preschool teachers will have holiday parties in their classrooms and each child receive a book,” Reese said.

With the community support surrounding the program, the library has already accounted for all 54 preschoolers to receive a book.

“I think it sends a message to families of the children that received these books that someone is thinking about their child and hoping that they’re reading at home,” Reese said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Inmate dies at jail weeks after being allowed to stay open
(FILE)
VDH: 949,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,443 deaths
A COVID-19 vaccine (FILE)
Booster shots help protect against symptomatic COVID-19

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine gives insight into infrastructure bill’s impact on Virginia
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Foundation hosts presentation on CPD ‘Response to Resistance’
Albemarle County classroom (FILE)
Nominations open for the Golden Apple Awards for Teaching Excellence
Antron Rashawn Mills. Photo provided by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail
Charlottesville man sentenced in connection with fatal hit-and-run