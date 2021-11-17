Georgia man sentenced in connection with Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville judge is sentencing a Georgia man to more than three years behind bars in connection with a shooting back in January.

The city announced Wednesday, November 17, that Jayden Lamar Riley was sentenced yesterday on charges of felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting in the Emmet Street area on January 4, 2021. Officers had responded to a call of a disorder with a weapon, though the suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. An unidentified Fluvanna County man was treated for a gunshot wound.

The following day, CPD announced Riley and two other Georgia men - Carson Evan Dabbs and Zavien L. Goines - had been charged.

The three men were said to be acquainted with the Fluvanna Co. victim.

