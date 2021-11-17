Advertise With Us
Georgia man sentenced in connection with Charlottesville shooting

Jayden Lamar Riley. Photo provided by City of Charlottesville
Jayden Lamar Riley. Photo provided by City of Charlottesville(Charlottesville)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville judge is sentencing a Georgia man to more than three years behind bars in connection with a shooting back in January.

The city announced Wednesday, November 17, that Jayden Lamar Riley was sentenced yesterday on charges of felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting in the Emmet Street area on January 4, 2021. Officers had responded to a call of a disorder with a weapon, though the suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. An unidentified Fluvanna County man was treated for a gunshot wound.

The following day, CPD announced Riley and two other Georgia men - Carson Evan Dabbs and Zavien L. Goines - had been charged.

The three men were said to be acquainted with the Fluvanna Co. victim.

