Fluvanna Co. Public Library offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You can get a free, at-home COVID-19 test at the Fluvanna County Public Library.

The library is offering tests by curbside delivery only. All you have to do is call the library at (434) 589-1400 from the parking lot and a staff member will bring a test kit to you.

You do not need a library card, but you will need a valid photo ID.

The Fluvanna Co. Public Library is one of 18 in the commonwealth offering free tests as part of a pilot program with the Virginia Department of Health.

