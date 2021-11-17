Advertise With Us
Fluvanna Co. Public Library offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

Fluvanna Library. File photo courtesy Fluvanna County
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You can get a free, at-home COVID-19 test at the Fluvanna County Public Library.

The library is offering tests by curbside delivery only. All you have to do is call the library at (434) 589-1400 from the parking lot and a staff member will bring a test kit to you.

You do not need a library card, but you will need a valid photo ID.

The Fluvanna Co. Public Library is one of 18 in the commonwealth offering free tests as part of a pilot program with the Virginia Department of Health.

