Defense rests in Sines vs. Kessler case

Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy.
Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors will soon be hearing closing arguments in the Sines versus Kessler lawsuit.

The defense rested its case inside Charlottesville’s federal courthouse Wednesday, November 17. The case, which has been going on for weeks, focuses on the accused organizers and participants of the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

The court heard hours of deliberations and jury instructions today.

Closing arguments are expected to begin early Thursday, and may take around six hours.

The jury will go into deliberations Friday, Nov. 19. There is no way of predicting how long jurors will take. They are tasked with deciding if each defendant took part in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence, and if so what damages they will have to pay.

