Charlottesville Police Foundation hosts presentation on CPD ‘Response to Resistance’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation hosted its monthly lunch-and-learn on “Response to Resistance” Wednesday, November 17.

Guest speaker Lieutenant Larry Jones explained how the Charlottesville Police Department uses the term “response to resistance” instead of “use of force.” Jones went on to explain the department’s policy, officer response, and case law in regards to use of force.

According to Jones, response-to-resistance incidents this year are on track with the past two years.

“This year, we’re up to 83 for 2021 under our new policy standards where forcible handcuffing and things like that count as category for use of force,” Lt. Jones said.

Jones says that none of the incidents in the last three years were considered deadly use of force.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.