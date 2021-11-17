Advertise With Us
Charlottesville man sentenced in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Antron Rashawn Mills. Photo provided by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man will spend 12 years behind bars in connection with a fatal hit-and-run from back in April 2019.

The city announced Wednesday, November 17, that Antron Rashawn Mills was sentenced yesterday on charges of felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were called out to the intersection of Ridge Street and West Main Street shortly after midnight April 27, 2019, for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim, only stating that he died at the scene.

