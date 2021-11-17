Advertise With Us
Cavaliers fall to no. 15 Houston 67-47

Kihei Clark drives to the rim against Virginia Tech
Kihei Clark drives to the rim against Virginia Tech(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team (1-2) had its first road test of the season at no. 15 Houston on Nov. 16. Sharp shooting from three point range for the Cougars allowed them to take down the Cavaliers 67-47.

Early in the first half, Houston’s Marcus Sasser used a spin move to create space and knocked down a three pointer to put the Cougars up 6-0. He finished with a game high 19 points.

Later in the first half with UVA trailing by 12, Reece Beekman lobbed a pass up to the top of the key that was intercepted by Sasser. It was off to the races from there. He dished it out to Fabian White Jr. on the break away, who slammed it home.

The Hoos would respond. On the very next possession, UVA Senior Guard Kihei Clark created some open space and hit a catch and shoot three pointer. That would cut the cougars lead to 11. Clark finished with eight points.

Hoos went into the break trailing 36-23.

In the second half, Houston kept cruising.

With just under 16 minutes left, the Cavaliers found themselves down by 16. That’s when UVA’s Armaan franklin drove to the hoop and scored with an acrobatic finish. That would bring the score to 45-27.

Virginia shot 35% from the field.

Houston would eventually widen the lead back out to 20 and would take down the Cavaliers 67-47.

UVA will be back in action against Coppin State on Friday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

