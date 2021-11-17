Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CASPCA raising funds to pay for dog’s surgery

Pillsbury, a dog in the care of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.
Pillsbury, a dog in the care of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.(CASPCA)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Pillsbury, a dog in the care of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, was one of 23 dogs rescued by the Charlottesville Police Department from a single home.

He is scheduled to go through surgery for his right knee Wednesday, November 17, and will have to go through a long recovery process.

Despite this, there is some good news for Pillsbury.

“He is in foster care and his foster is going to adopt, so we’re thrilled that we already know that he’s going to be going to a fabulous home where he can recover well,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said.

The shelter is trying to raise $6,500 to support Pillsbury through the surgery and recovery process.

Click here to donate.

