VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. pedestrian crash
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Nelson County.
VSP says the crash happened on Front Street at the intersection of Brookside Lane around 3:35 p.m. Monday, November 15. A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was making a left turn onto Front St. when it hit a pedestrian standing in the southbound travel lane.
The pedestrian, 84-year-old Andre P. Derdeyn, died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford, 66-year-old Michael R. Doucette of Lynchburg, was not injured.
Authorities believe sun glare was a contributing factor in the crash, and say no charges will be placed.
