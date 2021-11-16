Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

UVA team 3D maps a Rosenwald School to help preserve African American history

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rosenwald schools are places African American students gained an education during the Jim Crow mandates. Now, University of Virginia students and educators are working to preserve a piece of this history.

“This is a part of Virginia, national, and world history that has been unappreciated and undocumented in the past,” architect Jody Lahendro said.

Will Rourk teaches 3D cultural heritage informatics at UVA. He, Jody Lahendro, and a group of UVA students are mapping the Pine Grove Rosenwald school.

“I’m teaching students to collect 3D data in the field and then process the 3D data in the classroom,” Rourk said.

They use lasers to make digital versions of buildings with millimeter accuracy.

“I brought the students out there as one of their projects this year and we laser scanned the building thoroughly inside and out,” Rourk said.

Lahendro maps out the dimensions by hand and Rourk does the same in a digital sense.

“Everywhere the laser shoots out into space and hits a surface it creates a point in space, in 3D digital space,” Rourk said.

Each of those points come together to build a picture.

Rourk says once the data is fully processed, it will be added to the UVA library database for people to visit, virtually.

For people who want to visit in person, there’s more work to be done.

“The slate roof is original to the building and it is leaking badly, and it has caused structural damage,” Lahendro said.

Jody says donations are welcomed to turn Pine Grove into the structure it once was.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
Gilie Garth
Albemarle County woman has rights restored, encourages others to engage in process

Latest News

One of the scupltures being installed on the SCAN land
Sculpture park coming to Scottsville
By Thanksgiving, the state’s vaccine coordinator says a half million Virginians could be...
VDH preparing for potential COVID-19 booster eligibility expansion
BRHD mobile unit
BRHD and Charlottesville hosting ‘A Shot on the Spot’ on the Downtown Mall
Work on the Belmont Bridge
New traffic patterns bring delays around Belmont Bridge