Thirty-six people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond

A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty-six people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire occurred at an apartment in Richmond.

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)

Around 4:55 a.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of Snead Road. After arriving at the scene, crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread throughout.

A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.(Viewer photo)

A second alarm for the fire was struck at 5:06 a.m. The fire was marked under control at 6:39 a.m.

Thirty-six people, with 21 of them being children were displaced. Red Cross will be assisting.

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)

A GRTC bus kept the occupants warm during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

