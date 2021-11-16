Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

Richmond shooting
Richmond shooting(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith says two 17-year-old juvenile males and Clintoine Baker, 18, face a slew of charges including murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
(FILE)
Inmate dies at jail weeks after being allowed to stay open

Latest News

Charlottesville City Schools buses in the lot on Avon Street (FILE)
Charlottesville City Schools revamp gifted student model
(FILE)
VDH: 947,271 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,422 deaths
A neighbor says flames were coming from the roof of the building.
Thirty-six people displaced after apartment fire in Richmond
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech